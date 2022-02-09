STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

UP polls: Historic constituency of Hastinapur rues lack of development

This constituency has a reputation. Every party that won here formed the government in the state since Independence. Locals say this with a sense of pride.

Published: 09th February 2022 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2022 06:57 PM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag

 BJP Flag (File Photo| PTI)

By Richa Sharma
Express News Service

HASTINAPUR/UP:  UP’s bellwether constituency Hastinapur, the capital of Kauravas in Mahabharat, is up for a close fight between BJP and the SP-RLD alliance. The SC community in this reserved constituency is expected to decide the winner.

This constituency has a reputation. Every party that won here formed the government in the state since Independence. Locals say this with a sense of pride. They don’t fail to mention that in 1996, an Independent was elected from the constituency and none got absolute majority, resulting in President’s rule.This time, the fight is between BJP’s sitting MLA Dinesh Khatik and SP-RLD’s Yogesh Verma, a former BSP MLA from this constituency. His wife Sunita Verma is the Mayor of Meerut.   

While people here have elected MLAs from several parties — Congress, Bharatiya Kranti Dal, Janata Party, Janata Dal, BSP, SP, BJP — they rue that none worked for development in the area. “You can see how bad the roads are. Several mills have shut down, forcing our children to travel to other cities for jobs. This is a historic place. It is also revered by the Jain community for its famous temples. But not much has changed infrastructure wise,” said Raju, who comes from the Jatav community and runs a small shop.

Ask him who will win and he says the wave is in favour of SP-RLD. “I am a committed Mayawati voter. But this time, out of compulsion, I will vote for Verma (who is from his community) because he is accessible to common people, unlike Khatik.” The constituency has an equal number of SCs and Muslims and a sizeable population of Gujjars and Jats.

Tuesday being the last day of campaigning for the first phase, the constituency saw high-profile visitors, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.  “Muslims and a section of SCs and Jats are with the alliance candidate and Verma has an edge. BJP is also putting up a tough fight. SCs could tilt the scale in favour of the winner,” said Mohan Prajapati, a flour mill labourer. In 2017, a large number of SCs had voted for BJP.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP SP-RLD alliance Bellwether constituency Hastinapur UP Polls 2022 UP elections 2022
India Matters
Karnataka High Court (File Photo| EPS)
Hijab row: Karnataka HC refers issue to Chief Justice, suggests constitution of larger bench
Atul Garg, Srikant Sharma, Suresh Rana and Kapildev Agarwal
Assembly polls: What signals will Western UP send in the first phase of voting?
he line-up of the Apple iPhone 13 is displayed on their first day of sale, in New York. (Photo | AP)
iPhone to accept tap-to-pay with no requirement of additional hardware
Image of people working from home used for representational purpose.
Gadag techies refuse to lift mouse, drop plough as WFH season comes to end

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp