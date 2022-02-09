STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Uttarakhand polls: BJP pledges more stringent 'love jihad' law, 50,000 jobs, WiFi in every village

"In this manifesto, we have expressed our emotions and what we want to do for the people of the state," said CM Dhami. 

Published: 09th February 2022 08:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2022 08:33 PM   |  A+A-

Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, state BJP president Madan Kaushik, former CMs Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Tirath Singh Rawat and Trivendra Singh Rawat at the manifesto release event in D

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: The BJP on Wednesday released its election manifesto titled 'Drishti Patra' and pledged Rs 2,000 per month to the women of BPL families, Rs 1,000 per month to the children of those families, government jobs to 50,000 youth, strengthening of 'love jihad' law, and wifi hotspot in every village in Uttarakhand.

Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, in presence of former Chief Ministers of Uttarakhand Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, state BJP president Madan Kaushik, former CMs Tirath Singh Rawat, and Trivendra Singh Rawat, released the manifesto in Dehradun. 

"This manifesto is named 'Drishti Patra' which means a 'Vision Document' for Uttarakhand. The BJP has done a lot for Uttarakhand in the last five years. Our aim is to transform the state as a developed and unique one in the country," said Gadkari.

The noteworthy promises in the manifesto are ATM in every village panchayat, mobile clinics for remote areas, 'Purv Sainik Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for former members Indian Armed Forces in memory of late CDS General Bipin Rawat, laws to ensure the security of land rights, and training of civil service aspirants by IAS, IPS, IFS officers.

The BJP had sought people's suggestions for the manifesto and received total of 78,610 suggestions which included 51,179 offline and 27,331 online ones after which the manifesto was drafted inculcating key suggestions by the people of the state. 

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who could not attend the manifesto release event due to bad weather, joined the programme virtually through video conferencing. The CM said the people of Uttarakhand are akin to Gods for the government and the party.

"Like Lord Almighty knows the feelings and emotions of a devotee, in the same way, people of Uttarakhand know our feelings towards them. In this manifesto, we have expressed our emotions and what we want to do for the people of the state," said Dhami. 

The 8-page manifesto is divided into 12 subsections with total of 25 promises. In the subsection titled 'Law and Order,' the party has promised to make 'love jihad' law more stringent with 10 years in jail. The party also promised that the cases registered under the law will be tried in fast-track courts. 

To pacify farmers who were protesting against controversial farm laws, especially in the district of Udham Singh Nagar and Haridwar, the party has promised to start 'Chief Minister's Kisan Protsahan Nidhi' under which Rs 2,000 per year will be provided to the farmers in the state.

This money will be in addition to the annual grant of Rs 6,000 by the center under 'PM Kisaan Samman Nidhi'.

The unemployed youth has been promised Rs 3,000 per month. 

