STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Active COVID-19 cases in country decline to 7,90,789

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.44 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 6.58 per cent, according to the ministry.

Published: 10th February 2022 10:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2022 10:47 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image of a healthcare worker collecting a nasal swab for Covid testing.

Representational image of a healthcare worker collecting a nasal swab for Covid testing. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India logged 67,084 new coronavirus infections, taking the country's total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,24,78,060, while the active cases declined to 7,90,789, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The death toll climbed to 5,06,520 with 1,241 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated. The active cases comprise 1.86 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further improved to 96.95 per cent, the ministry said.

A reduction of 1,02,039 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.44 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 6.58 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,11,80,751, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 171.28 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year. The 1,241 new fatalities include 854 from Kerala and 92 from Maharashtra.

A total of 5,06,520 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,43,247 from Maharashtra, 60,793 from Kerala, 39,495 from Karnataka, 37,837 from Tamil Nadu,26,023 from Delhi, 23,359 from Uttar Pradesh and 20,912 from West Bengal.

The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid-19 Coronavirus Omicron Daily cases
India Matters
Nasal Swabs being collected from flyers for Covid RT-PCR tests at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. (Photo | Twitter, @BLRAirport)
Home quarantine for international arrivals is not mandatory now
Women wearing burqa protest against the ban on headscarves, in Bengaluru. (File Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
'It's spreading across the country': SC to consider listing plea on Karnataka hijab row
Citizens wait to cast their vote at a polling booth, during the first phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, in Kairana. (Photo | PTI)
Assembly polls: What signals will Western UP send in the first phase of voting?
Basavanna Gowda
Karnataka man gets new pair of hands after decade-long wait, thanks Kerala hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp