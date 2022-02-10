STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Centre issues revised guidelines for international arrivals, removes mandatory home quarantine

The Union Health Ministry, in the revised guidelines, added a 14-day self-monitoring recommendation post-arrival as against the seven-day mandatory home quarantine required earlier

Published: 10th February 2022 01:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2022 01:48 PM   |  A+A-

Nasal Swabs being collected from flyers for Covid RT-PCR tests at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru

Nasal Swabs being collected from flyers for Covid RT-PCR tests at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. (Photo | Twitter, @BLRAirport)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India on Thursday issued revised guidelines for international passengers arriving in the country from February 14.

The Union Health Ministry, in the revised guidelines, added a 14-day self-monitoring recommendation post-arrival as against the seven-day mandatory home quarantine required earlier.

The demarcation of 'at-risk' countries has also been removed. Travelers from 'at-risk' countries now don’t need to give samples on the port of arrival and wait till the result is obtained.  

In a series of tweets, Union Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya said, "Follow these diligently, stay safe & strengthen India's hands in the fight against COVID-19."

Instead, random sampling of two percent of international travelers from all countries on arrival will be done.  

“Travellers can give samples and are allowed to leave the airport,” the health minister said.

The need for undertaking the RT-PCR test on the eighth day and uploading it on the Air Suvidha portal has also been dispensed with.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID guidelines
India Matters
Nasal Swabs being collected from flyers for Covid RT-PCR tests at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. (Photo | Twitter, @BLRAirport)
Home quarantine for international arrivals is not mandatory now
Women wearing burqa protest against the ban on headscarves, in Bengaluru. (File Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
'It's spreading across the country': SC to consider listing plea on Karnataka hijab row
Citizens wait to cast their vote at a polling booth, during the first phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, in Kairana. (Photo | PTI)
Assembly polls: What signals will Western UP send in the first phase of voting?
Basavanna Gowda
Karnataka man gets new pair of hands after decade-long wait, thanks Kerala hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp