Centre issues revised guidelines for international arrivals, removes mandatory home quarantine

NEW DELHI: India on Thursday issued revised guidelines for international passengers arriving in the country from February 14.

The Union Health Ministry, in the revised guidelines, added a 14-day self-monitoring recommendation post-arrival as against the seven-day mandatory home quarantine required earlier.

The demarcation of 'at-risk' countries has also been removed. Travelers from 'at-risk' countries now don’t need to give samples on the port of arrival and wait till the result is obtained.

In a series of tweets, Union Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya said, "Follow these diligently, stay safe & strengthen India's hands in the fight against COVID-19."

Instead, random sampling of two percent of international travelers from all countries on arrival will be done.

“Travellers can give samples and are allowed to leave the airport,” the health minister said.

The need for undertaking the RT-PCR test on the eighth day and uploading it on the Air Suvidha portal has also been dispensed with.