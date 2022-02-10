Chandigarh Diary

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

PU to open, physical classes only for final year

The Panjab University (PU) has announced that would be reopened soon after the conclusion of online examinations. A statement issued by the university authorities stated, “The PU administration has started functioning in the normal mode. Immediately after the culmination of the ongoing online examinations, all departments will be allowed to function in the physical mode. However, classes of first three years of 4-year UG courses and first two years of 3-year UG courses will continue in the online mode.” The authorities said, in the intervening period, the PU will make arrangements in line with Covid protocol.

Proposal for 80-seater boat on Sukhna Lake shelved

The city administration has shelved the proposal to introduce an 80-seater solar-cum-battery-operated party boat at the Sukhna Lake. The tenders floated by the Chandigarh Industrial and Tourism Corporation (CITCO) in this regard has now been dropped. Reportedly, poor response from bidders as well as challenges posed by technical aspects are the reasons. In 2019, only two bidder came forward; and in 2021, the tenders were refloated but again to no avail from bidders. These developments have prompted the administration to drop the proposal. The idea was for a boat with terrace for small events with all necessary supporting facilities. Sukhna Lake is a rainfed reservoir created in 1958 by damming the Sukhna Choe, a seasonal stream coming down from the Shivalik Hills.

Second phase of e-bus rollout likely soon

The rollout of the second fleet of electric buses might happen in the coming days as the city transport authorities has received the lowest bid of `44.99 per km to run 40 electric buses. The second phase of the project is already before the administration for final approval. Once cleared, the city administration will save `15 per km per bus. Presently, the city administration is paying `60 per km for the 40 electric buses introduced in the first phase. All the 80 buses have the same specification. A total of four companies had participated in the financial bids.

Rose Festival to be back with all original events

The annual three-day Rose Festival is back in Chandigarh. The city municipal corporation had moderated the festival into a symbolic event last year due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, this time around it will be a full-fledged affair with all the original events. Rose competitions, traditional dance competitions, flower cutting and arrangement contests, a dog show and floral hat competition are expected to be organised. The rose festival is held in the last week of February but this time to align with the ‘Iconic Week’ being charted by the union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the Rose Festival could be held in the first week of March.