Chhattisgarh: Woman moves HC challeging validity of Sharia court, triple talaq order

Published: 10th February 2022 02:32 PM

Triple Talaq

For representational purpose

By PTI

RAIPUR: A woman has filed a petition in the Chhattisgarh High Court, challenging the validity of a Sharia court operating in Raipur and a 'triple talaq' order passed by it against her recently.

The petitioner had complained at a women's police station here against her husband and in-laws, and the counselling at the 'One Stop Sakhi Centre' (which takes up women-related issues) failed.

An FIR was subsequently registered at the police station against the woman's husband and in-laws.

But, the respondent (woman's husband) had proceeded for the 'triple talaq', her counsel Devershi Thakur said on Thursday.

The 'Idara-e-Shariya Islami Court' here last month passed the triple talaq order against the woman and no opportunity was provided to her to be heard, which is violation of the right to life provided under the Constitution of India, the woman said in her plea submitted recently in the HC at Bilaspur.

The petition will come up for hearing in due course.

The practice of 'triple talaq' had been banned by the Supreme Court, which termed it as 'unconstitutional'.

