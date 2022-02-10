Children between 5-12 years don't need vaccination: Dr Gagandeep Kang

Kavita Bajeli Datt By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Children between 5 to 12 years don't need vaccines and there is not enough data to support believing otherwise, said India’s top virologist Dr Gagandeep Kang.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Dr Kang, a professor with Christian Medical College, Vellore, said many countries, especially Denmark and Sweden, have decided not to vaccinate children in this age group.

"Children between 5 to 12 years old don't need any vaccination. Healthy children below 15 years should get vaccines when we know what vaccines will give them the broadest and longest-lasting protection. This comparison of vaccines has not been done," she said.

"It is a matter of concern for me if my child is being vaccinated. There is not enough data to support it," she said.

India is yet to decide on vaccinating children below 15 years and is awaiting views from an expert committee. The government wants to expand the vaccination coverage and is actively considering covering this age group.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday had told the Rajya Sabha that the government will decide to vaccinate children below 15 years old based on suggestions of an expert group.

Over one crore children in the 15-18 age group were vaccinated against Covid by Wednesday. Congratulating the teens, Union Health Minister Mandaviya tweeted: "What a historic feat by Young India!" Vaccination for this age group was rolled out on January 3.

With many states opening schools that were shut down due to the third Covid wave driven by the highly-transmissible Omicron variant, concerns were raised about the vaccination of children below 15 years.

Dr Kang, who has advocated the opening of schools as severe Covid infection was rarely seen in children, however, said kids who have comorbidities should get vaccinated.

"Children are at low risk. That risk can be decreased further by good-quality masks. Ventilation (in schools) is best with open windows, doors, and fans on. If air conditioning is to be used, the number of air changes per hour needs to be monitored along with carbon dioxide monitoring," Dr Kang said.

"Yes, children who have comorbidity should get vaccinated to protect them from the virus," she said.