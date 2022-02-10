STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Complaints received by Lokpal do not indicate decreasing trend: Government

The government extends requisite support to Lokpal to meet its requirements to enable it to discharge its statutory responsibilities effectively, which also include framing of necessary rules.

Published: 10th February 2022 06:04 PM

Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The complaints received by the Lokpal do not indicate a decreasing trend, Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said on Thursday.

The government extends requisite support to Lokpal to meet its requirements to enable it to discharge its statutory responsibilities effectively, which also include framing of necessary rules, he said.

"The complaints received by Lokpal do not indicate a decreasing trend," the minister said.

Anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal had received 30 complaints against senior central government officials between April and July 2021, according to a latest official data.

As many as 110 complaints were received by the Lokpal during 2020-21, a decline of over 92 percent from 1,427 plaints received in 2019-20, the data showed.

On March 23, 2019, President Ram Nath Kovind had administered the oath of office to Justice (retd) Pinaki Chandra Ghose as the chairperson of the Lokpal, the apex body to inquire into and investigate allegations of corruption against public functionaries, including the prime minister.

The Lokpal's eight members, four judicial and the rest non-judicial, were administered the oath of office by Justice Ghose on March 27, 2019.

At present, the Lokpal has two vacancies for judicial members.

