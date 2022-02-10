Denied ticket, ​Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA Surendra Singh joins Vikassheel Insaan Party

By PTI

BALLIA: Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Surendra Singh on Thursday joined the Vikassheel Insaan Party of Mukesh Sahani, a minister in the Bihar government.

Singh resigned from the primary membership of the BJP after he was denied a ticket.

Singh, the MLA of Bairia area in the district, who has hogged headlines for his controversial statements, told reporters that Raja Ram Bind, the national vice president of Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP), came to his residence and declared him the candidate of his party.

Singh said he will contest the Bairiya seat from the VIP.