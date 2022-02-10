STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Denied ticket, ​Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA Surendra Singh joins Vikassheel Insaan Party

BJP MLA Surendra Singh on Thursday joined the Vikassheel Insaan Party of Mukesh Sahani, a minister in the Bihar government.

Published: 10th February 2022 09:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2022 09:18 PM   |  A+A-

BJP Flags

BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BALLIA: Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Surendra Singh on Thursday joined the Vikassheel Insaan Party of Mukesh Sahani, a minister in the Bihar government.

Singh resigned from the primary membership of the BJP after he was denied a ticket.

Singh, the MLA of Bairia area in the district, who has hogged headlines for his controversial statements, told reporters that Raja Ram Bind, the national vice president of Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP), came to his residence and declared him the candidate of his party.

Singh said he will contest the Bairiya seat from the VIP.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
​Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh polls Uttar Pradesh Elections Uttar Pradesh polls 2022 Uttar Pradesh Elections 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls Uttar Pradesh assembly elections Vikassheel Insaan Party Surendra Singh
India Matters
Nasal Swabs being collected from flyers for Covid RT-PCR tests at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. (Photo | Twitter, @BLRAirport)
Home quarantine for international arrivals is not mandatory now
Women wearing burqa protest against the ban on headscarves, in Bengaluru. (File Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
'It's spreading across the country': SC to consider listing plea on Karnataka hijab row
Citizens wait to cast their vote at a polling booth, during the first phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, in Kairana. (Photo | PTI)
Assembly polls: What signals will Western UP send in the first phase of voting?
Basavanna Gowda
Karnataka man gets new pair of hands after decade-long wait, thanks Kerala hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp