STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Discuss with Mamata government over paramilitary forces' deployment in civic polls: HC tells SEC

The court said that the SEC commissioner will be personally liable to ensure peaceful elections in Bidhannagar if he forms an opinion that deployment of paramilitary forces is not required.

Published: 10th February 2022 03:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2022 03:28 PM   |  A+A-

Calcutta High Court

Calcutta High Court (File Photo| PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The Calcutta High Court on Thursday directed the State Election Commission (SEC) to hold a meeting with top officials of the West Bengal government within 12 hours to appraise the ground situation in the Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation area and ascertain whether the deployment of paramilitary forces is necessary to ensure peaceful polling on February 12.

The court said that the SEC commissioner will be personally liable to ensure peaceful elections in Bidhannagar if he forms an opinion that deployment of paramilitary forces is not required in the civic body jurisdiction adjoining Kolkata.

"Commissioner, State Election Commission will hold the joint meeting with the Chief Secretary and Home Secretary of the State and the Director General and Inspector General of Police within 12 hours and will do the reappraisal of the ground situation in Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation area and ascertain if deployment of paramilitary forces is necessary," a division bench presided by Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava ordered.

Elections to the municipal corporations of Bidhannagar, Asansol, Siliguri and Chandannagar in West Bengal are scheduled to be held on February 12.

The court, passing its order on prayers seeking deployment of paramilitary forces in Bidhannagar on the apprehension of violence during the polls, directed that the commissioner, if he forms an opinion in favour of such deployment, will submit a requisition to the Union Home Ministry or the competent authority.

The bench, also comprising Justice R Bharadwaj, directed that any such request for providing paramilitary forces will be duly considered by the authority without any delay.

"In case, if the Commissioner, State Election Commission forms an opinion that deployment of the paramilitary forces during Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation election is not necessary, then he will be personally liable to ensure that no violence takes place and free, fearless and peaceful elections are held in Bidhannagar," the court ordered.

Disposing of the petition, the bench observed that so far, no instance of violence has been pointed out nor any such material has been enclosed along with the prayer which furnishes ground for the deployment of paramilitary forces in the forthcoming Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation elections.

"Therefore, at this stage, we do not find sufficient material to accept the prayer," the bench said.

The court took note of the submission of the additional solicitor general representing the Union government that within six hours, paramilitary forces can be sent to avoid any untoward incident.

The bench observed that it is essential for the SEC, which has been vested with the responsibility to ensure free, fair and fearless elections, to assess the ground situation and to take a decision on deployment of paramilitary forces if the circumstances so demand.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Calcutta High Court State Election Commission Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation
India Matters
Nasal Swabs being collected from flyers for Covid RT-PCR tests at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. (Photo | Twitter, @BLRAirport)
Home quarantine for international arrivals is not mandatory now
Women wearing burqa protest against the ban on headscarves, in Bengaluru. (File Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
'It's spreading across the country': SC to consider listing plea on Karnataka hijab row
Citizens wait to cast their vote at a polling booth, during the first phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, in Kairana. (Photo | PTI)
Assembly polls: What signals will Western UP send in the first phase of voting?
Basavanna Gowda
Karnataka man gets new pair of hands after decade-long wait, thanks Kerala hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp