Don't insult spirit of India: Rahul Gandhi after Yogi Adityanath's 'Kashmir, Kerala, Bengal' remark

Yogi Adityanath said he was concerned that rioters, whose activities were curbed by his government, are now feeling uneasy.

Published: 10th February 2022 08:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2022 08:12 PM   |  A+A-

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India is beautiful in all its colours, "don't insult the spirit" of the country, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Thursday, apparently responding to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's remark that the state will turn into a "Kashmir, Kerala or Bengal" if the BJP was not voted back to power.

Gandhi's attack came after Adityanath made the remark in a six-minute video message on Twitter, on the eve of Thursday's polling for the first phase of the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

"There is strength in our Union. Our Union of Cultures. Our Union of Diversity. Our Union of Languages. Our Union of People. Our Union of States," Gandhi tweeted.

"From Kashmir to Kerala. From Gujarat to West Bengal. India is beautiful in all its colours. Don't insult the spirit of India," he said, without naming anyone.

In his video message, the chief minister said he was concerned that rioters, whose activities were curbed by his government, are now feeling uneasy.

Terrorists are making threats, he added.

"Be alert. If you miss this time, the five-year effort will be washed away. And it will take no time for UP to become Kashmir, Kerala or Bengal.

"This vote will be your guarantee to a life without fear," Adityanath said in his appeal to voters.

