Gujarat relaxes Covid curbs as cases fall

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: In the wake of declining Covid-19 cases, the Gujarat government on Thursday revised its Covid-19 guidelines, announcing further relaxations in Covid-induced restrictions in the city.

The government had already announced the reopening of schools for Classes 1 to 9 from February 07.

Night curfew timings have been relaxed by three hours in 8 cities including Ahmedabad, Vadodra, Surat, Rajkot, Bhavnagar, Jamnagar, Junagadh, And Gandhinagar. The revised night curfew timings are 12 PM to 5 AM

According to the official announcement, Shops and commercial complexes can remain open till 11 pm, however, hotels and restaurants will operate with 75 per cent capacity. Political, social, educational, cultural, and religious gatherings will be permitted for a maximum of 150 persons in open and at 50 per cent capacity in closed doors.

Maximum 300 persons allowed in wedding functions, while 100 persons allowed in burial services. Public and private transport will be exempted from night curfew with 75 percent capacity. However, Cinema Hall, multiplexes, Gyms, swimming pools, and auditorium will be allowed to operate with 50 percent capacity.

Home delivery by restaurants can now be done round the clock.

Gujarat has reported 2,275 new cases of Covid-19 infections on Thursday.