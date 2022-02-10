Indecision on mining may hurt BJP in Goa

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

PANAJI: In 2012 the BJP came into power in Goa with the promise of ending corruption in the mining sector but the same issue is likely to hurt the saffron party in at least four constituencies, including Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant’s Sanquelim.

More than two lakh people had depended on mining in this lush green coastal state. The Congress government headed by Digambar Kamat had awarded mining contracts. Then, BJP leader Manohar Parrikar travelled in entire Goa and alleged a mining scam of Rs 35,000 crore. Ahead of the 2012 election, Parrikar had asked Goans to vote for a “clean government and sustainable mining”.

“BJP has failed on its promise of restarting mining activities. Majority of people’s bread and butter depended on mining. Like Panaji, Calangute and South Goa, tourism is our main business, but agriculture is the only sector available now. Mining brought prosperity but it has vanished and now assets like trucks and dumpers are degrading,” Hanumant Parab, a Pisole resident said.

Parab said Bombay High Court and the Supreme Court had given nod for sustainable mining but the BJP could not restart it. “When elections approach, the BJP promises to restart mining. When the election is over, they simply forget it. How long do we wait?”

Atmaram Parab and his brother own 27 dumpers and all of them have been lying idle for the last ten years. When asked why they did not sell them off, Parab said that in every election, BJP promised to restart mining, and hence, they kept the dumpers in the hope of using them one day. “This time also, CM Sawant has promised to restart mining. We are really confused about what to do?”

Bicholim resident Nilesh Karbodar said the BJP is the main culprit behind the shutting down of mines and they should be thrown out of power. “When mining was on, I was drawing Rs 45,000 salary but now, I am jobless. In Goa, sons and their middle-aged fathers are jobless. BJP is only good at giving promises therefore this time we are supporting an independent candidate,” he said.