Kashmir's beauty, Bengal's culture, Kerala's education will do wonders for UP: Tharoor

His attack came after Adityanath asked people to return the BJP to power or face the possibility of the state turning into a 'Kashmir, Kerala or Bengal'.

Published: 10th February 2022 05:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2022 05:52 PM   |  A+A-

Shashi Tharoor

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Thursday took a dig over Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's remarks that the state could turn into a "Kashmir, Kerala or Bengal" if BJP does not return to power, saying UP "should be so lucky" as Kashmir's beauty, Bengal's culture and Kerala's education would do wonders for the place.

His attack came after Adityanath asked people to return the BJP to power or face the possibility of the state turning into a "Kashmir, Kerala or Bengal".

"UP will turn into Kashmir, Bengal or Kerala if BJP doesn't come to power, @myogiadityanath tells voters. UP should be so lucky!! Kashmir's beauty, Bengal's culture & Kerala's education would do wonders for the place. UP's wonderful: pity about its Govt," the MP from Thiruvananthapuram said.

WATCH |

Adityanath made the remarks in a six-minute video message on Twitter on the eve of Thursday's polling for the first phase of the assembly elections in UP.

The CM said he was concerned that rioters, whose activities were curbed by his government, are now feeling uneasy.

Terrorists are making threats, he added.

"Be alert. If you miss this time, the five-year effort will be washed away. And it will take no time for UP to become Kashmir, Kerala or Bengal."

"This vote will be your guarantee to a life without fear," Adityanath said in his appeal to voters.

