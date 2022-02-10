Madhya Pradesh: Mischievous poster on hijab taken down, case registered

By PTI

UJJAIN: A mischievous poster on the hijab was taken down in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain city on Thursday morning, police said.

The poster had been put up in the area near the collector's office, they said.

A case was also registered against the unidentified persons (who put up the poster) under IPC sections 294 (obscenity) and 505 (2) (creating or promoting enmity between classes), said inspector Manish Lodha of Madhav Nagar police station.

City Superintendent of Police Hemlata Agrawal said that some CCTV cameras in the area where the poster was found were not working.

A huge controversy has broken out in BJP-ruled Karnataka over the Muslim girls' right to wear the hijab or Islamic head covering after some colleges made uniforms mandatory.