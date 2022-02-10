STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Manipur Assembly polls rescheduled; now on February 28, March 5

The Election Commission rescheduled the dates for the two-phase assembly polls in Manipur which will now be held on February 28 and March 5.

Published: 10th February 2022 08:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2022 08:20 PM   |  A+A-

Voters

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission on Thursday rescheduled the dates for the two-phase assembly polls in Manipur which will now be held on February 28 and March 5.

Earlier, the polls were to be held on February 27 and March 3.

In a statement, EC said the decision is based on inputs, representations, past precedent, logistics, ground situations and "all facts and circumstances in the matter".

Recently, the EC had rescheduled date of Punjab poll from February 14 to February 20 following demands and the state government and various political parties.

TAGS
​Manipur  Manipur Polls Manipur Elections Manipur Polls 2022 Manipur Elections 2022 Manipur Assembly Polls Manipur Assembly Elections
