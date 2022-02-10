STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

PAC report on 'mining scam' as cited by BJP does not even exist, claims former Goa CM

The BJP has accused Digambar Kamat of being involved in the alleged scam when he was the state chief minister.

Published: 10th February 2022 05:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2022 05:13 PM   |  A+A-

Former Goa CM Digambar Kamat

Former Goa CM Digambar Kamat (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

PANAJI: Veteran Congress leader and former Goa chief minister Digambar Kamat on Thursday claimed that there exists no report of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), which purportedly pointed out a Rs 35,000 crore mining scam in the state.

The BJP has accused Kamat of being involved in the alleged scam when he was the state chief minister.

The then Leader of Opposition Manohar Parrikar had cited the PAC report, which purportedly named Kamat as an accused in the scam.

Addressing a press conference here, the Leader of Opposition said he had asked the State Mines and Geology Department to provide a copy of the PAC report to him, but the Under Secretary (legislature) gave in writing that no such report of the PAC exists as even a draft report on the issue was not adopted by the state assembly.

Kamat, who was Goa chief minister between 2007 and 2012, is contesting the February 14 state assembly election from his traditional constituency of Margao in South Goa district as a Congress candidate.

Kamat said the BJP cited a non-existing report in 2012 to gain power in the state.

"The BJP has been often quoting the PAC report, which does not even exist," he claimed.

"The BJP falsely accused me of being involved in the scam. Just to take revenge on Congress, BJP closed the entire mining industry and people had to suffer," he alleged.

But if Congress returns to power in the state, our government will investigate the entire fraud and bring it before the public, Kamat said.

A complaint had been filed by the Mines and Geology Department in July 2013 seeking to fix criminal liability on those involved in the illegal mining as pointed out by various committees, including the Centre-appointed Shah Commission.

The crime branch had registered an FIR in August 2013 against those named in various reports (Shah Commission and other committees) including Kamat, some officials, mining firms and others.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Digambar Kamat Public Accounts Committee Congress BJP Goa Mining Scam Goa Elections 2022 Goa Elections Goa Polls Goa Polls 2022 Goa Assembly Elections 2022
India Matters
Nasal Swabs being collected from flyers for Covid RT-PCR tests at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. (Photo | Twitter, @BLRAirport)
Home quarantine for international arrivals is not mandatory now
Women wearing burqa protest against the ban on headscarves, in Bengaluru. (File Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
'It's spreading across the country': SC to consider listing plea on Karnataka hijab row
Citizens wait to cast their vote at a polling booth, during the first phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, in Kairana. (Photo | PTI)
Assembly polls: What signals will Western UP send in the first phase of voting?
Basavanna Gowda
Karnataka man gets new pair of hands after decade-long wait, thanks Kerala hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp