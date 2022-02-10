STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

PM blames others as he has no answers for problems like unemployment, China: Congress

Reacting to state Congress general secretary Sachin Sawant's tirade against Modi, the BJP said it was out of frustration.

Published: 10th February 2022 05:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2022 05:42 PM   |  A+A-

Congress Flags

Congress Flags (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Congress in Maharashtra on Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was blaming others as he has no solutions on issues like rising unemployment and the threat from China.

Reacting to state Congress general secretary Sachin Sawant's tirade against Modi, the BJP said it was out of frustration.

Modi on Monday lashed out at Congress in the Lok Sabha, alleging that the party scared migrant labourers into fleeing to their states during the first lockdown after the coronavirus pandemic began.

He also targeted the party over issues such as the 1984 anti-Sikh riots and Emergency.

"For the past three days, the country is witnessing artifices and attempts of the most incompetent PM to blame others for his failures," Congress leader Sawant said in a statement here.

"He has no answers for: rising unemployment and inflation, dwindling economy, drop in the income of 84 per cent of people, Chinese threat, and so on," he added.

Modi claimed that the Centre had to declare lockdown as the states had done so, but an RTI query has revealed that the prime minister had announced the imposition of restrictions without consulting any ministry, Sawant alleged.

"Why did he assure people of defeating coronavirus in 21 days? Why did he extend the lockdown? Why did he ask people to clap their hands, clank utensils and ring bells?" he asked.

As many as 1,027 trains carried 15 lakh migrants to their home states from BJP-ruled Gujarat during the pandemic against 844 trains which took 12 lakh people home from Maharashtra, Sawant said.

"Coronavirus should have spread more from Gujarat than Maharashtra. Why is only Maharashtra Congress targeted? Why were migrants not stopped in Gujarat?" he asked.

Sawant also claimed that around 25,000 people committed suicide in the last three years due to unemployment and increasing debt.

Countering him, state BJP chief spokesperson Keshav Upadhye questioned the Congress leaders' "understanding" of national issues.

"Basically, it is a question of what understanding Congress leaders, from Rahul Gandhi to party workers, have on national issues. The problem percolates from their leadership down to lower-rung workers. So they are making these comments out of frustration," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress PM Modi Sachin Sawant
India Matters
Nasal Swabs being collected from flyers for Covid RT-PCR tests at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. (Photo | Twitter, @BLRAirport)
Home quarantine for international arrivals is not mandatory now
Women wearing burqa protest against the ban on headscarves, in Bengaluru. (File Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
'It's spreading across the country': SC to consider listing plea on Karnataka hijab row
Citizens wait to cast their vote at a polling booth, during the first phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, in Kairana. (Photo | PTI)
Assembly polls: What signals will Western UP send in the first phase of voting?
Basavanna Gowda
Karnataka man gets new pair of hands after decade-long wait, thanks Kerala hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp