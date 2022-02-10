Portion of Gurugram building collapses, one dead

By PTI

GURUGRAM: One person was killed and two others trapped under the rubble when a portion of an apartment building here collapsed on Thursday evening, an official said.

Initial reports said the living room floor of a sixth-floor apartment at Chintels Paradiso housing complex first came down, triggering the collapse of roofs and floors directly under it.

Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) carried out rescue work as people from neighbouring apartment blocks gathered outside the complex in sector 109.

Earth-moving machines and a Fire Brigade vehicle with an elevated platform were deployed.

Deputy Commissioner Nishant Yadav said one person was killed.

Efforts were on to rescue a man who was unconscious, trapped under the debris.

A woman is also feared trapped there, he told PTI.

Earlier, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar tweeted about the incident, saying rescue operations were on.

"I am personally monitoring the situation and I pray for everyone's safety," he said.

Local residents said Tower D, part of which collapsed, was built in 2018.

The complex has three other towers.

The 18-floor Tower D has four-bedroom apartments.

The housing complex management blamed the disaster on "negligence" during repairs for the "extremely unfortunate incident", which took place around 7 pm.

"Upon preliminary investigations, we have come to know that some negligence in repair work done by the contractor in an apartment led to this incident," it said, offering condolences to the "affected families".

The management said it is cooperating fully with the authorities.