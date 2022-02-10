STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Prime Ministers’ Museum in capital ready to open doors

The Pradhanmantri Sanghralaya (or Prime Ministers’ Museum) built on the Teen Murti Bhavan campus in New Delhi has been completed and ready to welcome visitors. 

Published: 10th February 2022 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2022 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Pradhanmantri Sanghralaya (or Prime Ministers’ Museum) built on the Teen Murti Bhavan campus in New Delhi has been completed and ready to welcome visitors. The culture ministry now awaits the go-ahead from the Prime Minister’s Office to fix a date for its inauguration.

“The project is complete and will be inaugurated soon on an appropriate and significant date by Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself,” said a culture ministry official.   Earlier, the Government thought of two dates — December 25 (the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihar Vajpayee, which is also Good Governance Day) and January 26 (Republic Day) for the inauguration.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PM Modi Narendra Modi Teen Murti Bhavan Prime Minister's Museum
India Matters
Nasal Swabs being collected from flyers for Covid RT-PCR tests at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. (Photo | Twitter, @BLRAirport)
Home quarantine for international arrivals is not mandatory now
Women wearing burqa protest against the ban on headscarves, in Bengaluru. (File Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
'It's spreading across the country': SC to consider listing plea on Karnataka hijab row
Citizens wait to cast their vote at a polling booth, during the first phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, in Kairana. (Photo | PTI)
Assembly polls: What signals will Western UP send in the first phase of voting?
Basavanna Gowda
Karnataka man gets new pair of hands after decade-long wait, thanks Kerala hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp