Prime Ministers’ Museum in capital ready to open doors

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Pradhanmantri Sanghralaya (or Prime Ministers’ Museum) built on the Teen Murti Bhavan campus in New Delhi has been completed and ready to welcome visitors. The culture ministry now awaits the go-ahead from the Prime Minister’s Office to fix a date for its inauguration.

“The project is complete and will be inaugurated soon on an appropriate and significant date by Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself,” said a culture ministry official. Earlier, the Government thought of two dates — December 25 (the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihar Vajpayee, which is also Good Governance Day) and January 26 (Republic Day) for the inauguration.