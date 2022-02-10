STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Punjab polls: Government announces paid holiday on February 20

The Punjab government on Thursday said it has declared a paid holiday in the state on February 20 on account of polling.

Published: 10th February 2022 09:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2022 09:57 PM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000

For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab government on Thursday said it has declared a paid holiday in the state on February 20 on account of polling.

"The date of polling shall be a paid holiday in respect of all persons employed in any business, trade, industrial undertaking or any other establishment situated in the state of Punjab and entitled to vote in the election to the Punjab Vidhan Sabha-2022 on this day," an official statement read.

Voting in the state's 117 Assembly seats will be held in a single phase and the counting will take place on March 10.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
​Punjab Punjab Polls Punjab Elections Punjab Polls 2022 Punjab Elections 2022 Punjab Assembly Polls Punjab Assembly Elections
India Matters
Nasal Swabs being collected from flyers for Covid RT-PCR tests at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. (Photo | Twitter, @BLRAirport)
Home quarantine for international arrivals is not mandatory now
Women wearing burqa protest against the ban on headscarves, in Bengaluru. (File Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
'It's spreading across the country': SC to consider listing plea on Karnataka hijab row
Citizens wait to cast their vote at a polling booth, during the first phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, in Kairana. (Photo | PTI)
Assembly polls: What signals will Western UP send in the first phase of voting?
Basavanna Gowda
Karnataka man gets new pair of hands after decade-long wait, thanks Kerala hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp