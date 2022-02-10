Second term CBSE exams in offline mode from April 26  

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday announced that it will conduct the term-2 board examinations for classes X and XII offline from April 26. The board had conducted the term-1 examinations during November-December last year and the results are still awaited.

“The board after discussions with various stakeholders and taking into consideration the Covid-19 pandemic situation in the country has decided to conduct the term-2 examinations offline,” Sanyam Bhardwaj, exam controller, said.

The date sheet for classes X and XII will be released soon and will be available on the board’s website.

In term-2 exams, students will answer both objective and subjective type questions. The term-1 papers only had objective or multiple-choice type questions.

The notification said the students will appear for the examinations from the allotted examination centres as done during the preceding years. The board will follow the pattern of sample question papers for the exam. Besides, the sample papers were released last month on the CBSE academic website.

For the first time, the central education board is conducting classes X and XII final examinations in two terms. The decision was taken in early last year in view of uncertainty arising out of the Covid situation.

The board recently warned students against fake notices regarding term-1 result date and misinformation about term-2 examinations.