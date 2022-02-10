STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Seems youth, farmers in full rage at UP: Jayant's jibe at BJP on EVM glitches

Chaudhary, whose RLD is fighting the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls in tie-up with the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party, earlier in the day appealed to people to go out and vote in large numbers.

Published: 10th February 2022 03:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2022 03:01 PM   |  A+A-

Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Chaudhary (File | PTI)

By PTI

NOIDA: Amid reports of glitches in EVMs at some places where assembly polls were underway in Uttar Pradesh, Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Chaudhary on Thursday said it seems that the youth and farmers were pressing the button in "full rage".

"There are complaints about EVM malfunctioning. It seems the youth and farmers are pressing the button in full rage!! Request you not so hard, press the button in favour of the alliance with love!!," Chaudhary tweeted in a lighter vein in Hindi.

"Participate in the festival of democracy, go out of your houses and vote to elect a government that works for you," he said in a video message.

Additional Chief Election Officer (ACEO) B D Ram Tiwari in Lucknow said polling for the first phase of assembly elections on 58 seats of 11 districts in the state was underway peacefully "There were reports of a technical error in EVMs at some places. Those EVMs are being replaced," he said.

On Samajwadi Party's allegation that poor voters were not allowed to exercise their franchise in Dundukheda village in the Kairana assembly constituency, Tiwari said the district magistrate concerned have been asked to look into the matter.

