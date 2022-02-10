STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

UP poll results will be different this time: Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait

Tikait, who had earlier cautioned people against communal polling, said election was being completed in a peaceful manner and that in itself is a big accomplishment.

Published: 10th February 2022 02:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2022 02:43 PM   |  A+A-

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait (Photo | EPS)

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NOIDA/MUZAFFARNAGAR: As the first phase of Uttar Pradesh assembly elections got underway, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait on Thursday said "peace has replaced the 2013 situation" in Muzaffarnagar and the poll result will be different this time.

Referring to the communal riots that broke out in Muzaffarnagar district in 2013, the national spokesperson of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) said, "the result of 2013 was a trial, the stadiums of that trial have been demolished here.

The stadiums where these matches were played remain demolished now.

"Peace has replaced the previous situation and the results will also not be the same this time," he told reporters after casting his vote in the district.

Asked what was the "new match" being played, Tikait said, "The new match has already been played and its result will be known soon."

The BJP had swept to power at the Centre in 2014 and in UP after the 2017 assembly elections amid an apparent fall out between the Jat and Muslim communities in the aftermath of the violence in western part of the state.

Tikait, who had earlier cautioned people against communal polling, said election was being completed in a peaceful manner and that in itself is a big accomplishment and the result will be there for everyone to see.

On what he thought would be the result of the polls, he said that could be known only on March 10.

"People are voting according to their own system, the issues to be considered should be welfare of farmers and villages," he added.

Voting was underway in 58 assembly constituencies across 11 districts of western Uttar Pradesh on Thursday amid heavy security deployment.

The BJP had won over 50 of these 58 seats in the 2017 polls.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bharatiya Kisan Union Rakesh Tikait UP Elections UP Elections 2022 UP Polls UP Polls 2022 UP Assembly Elections UP Assembly Elections 2022
India Matters
Nasal Swabs being collected from flyers for Covid RT-PCR tests at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. (Photo | Twitter, @BLRAirport)
Home quarantine for international arrivals is not mandatory now
Women wearing burqa protest against the ban on headscarves, in Bengaluru. (File Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
'It's spreading across the country': SC to consider listing plea on Karnataka hijab row
Citizens wait to cast their vote at a polling booth, during the first phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, in Kairana. (Photo | PTI)
Assembly polls: What signals will Western UP send in the first phase of voting?
Basavanna Gowda
Karnataka man gets new pair of hands after decade-long wait, thanks Kerala hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp