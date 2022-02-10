STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Utensil seller out to challenge Deputy CM Keshav Maurya in UP election

Chhedu Chamar has filed his nomination as an independent candidate from the Sirathu assembly segment in Kaushambi district for the Uttar Pradesh elections.

Published: 10th February 2022

Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya

Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Having contested many elections both at the state and the national level in the past over two decades, a small-time utensil seller has entered the poll fray this time against Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya.

Maurya is fighting the polls from the same seat.

Chamar has in the past contested two Parliamentary as well as two Uttar Pradesh assembly elections and though he tasted defeat, he says he fights the polls out of passion.

Chamar, 52, says he is not bothered about the stature of Maurya and asserts that "nobody is greater than Narayan (god)".

A resident of Taibapur Shamshabad village in Kaushambi district, he makes a living by selling utensils house-to-house.

During his 'political journey' in the last about 22 years, Chamar has contested 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections as well as and 2012 and 2017 UP legislative assembly polls.

He has also fought the elections thrice for district panchayat.

Talking to PTI, he says, "Even though I go door-to-door selling utensils and somehow manage to make a living, contesting elections is my passion.I have sacrificed a lot for this."

"I cut down on all my needs. I do not eat meat, fish, or even smoke cigarettes to save on my expenses. I just lead a simple life and take simple food to save money so that the election expenses can be met."

Asked whether he stands a chance in the Sirathu assembly seat against the deputy chief minister, Chamar says, "Narayan (God) is great. No one has any status in front of him. I have been going to people's houses for the last 22 years seeking votes. I hope that someday people's hearts will melt."

"I had also filed my nomination in the by-election of Sirathu assembly seat in 2014 but it was rejected," he said.

Chamar as an independent candidate in the 2012 assembly elections had got 3,756 votes.

He bagged 1,147 votes in the 2017 assembly elections.

Slowly people are realising what is happening in politics.

There will be no change until politics is done on real issues, he says.

About the issues in the election, he says, "I just want to serve the people. I don't ask for votes by doing evil to anyone. If I am elected as an MLA, I will serve the people of the area."

Chamar, a father of three, travels around the area on foot to campaign for his election.

He carries a banner in his hand where he asks for at least one vote from each family.

He says that if he gets that vote, he will win the election.

Polling for the Sirathu seat will be held in the fifth phase on February 27.

