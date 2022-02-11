STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
​Uttar Pradesh polls: SP candidate Rohan Lal Verma booked for taking out procession without permit

Roshan Lal Verma, along with Swami Prasad Maurya, had recently switched sides from the BJP to the Samajwadi Party.

Published: 11th February 2022 08:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2022 08:50 PM   |  A+A-

Samajwadi Party Supporters

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SHAHJAHANPUR: A case was registered against Samajwadi Party candidate Rohan Lal Verma and his 500 supporters on Friday for taking out a procession here without any permission, police said.

The action was taken by a flying squad team as CrPC section 144 is in effect in the district, City Superintendent of Police Sanjay Kumar said.

Section 144 of the CrPC prohibits the assembly of four or more people in an area.

Kumar said the SP candidate from the Tilhar seat took out a procession with hundreds of supporters in Nigohi town without permission and a report has been filed in this connection.

Roshan Lal Verma, along with Swami Prasad Maurya, had recently switched sides from the BJP to the Samajwadi Party.

