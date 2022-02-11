Amid hijab row, Arunachal schools allow students to wear traditional attires to class every Monday

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: As the debate intensifies around students wearing hijab in Karnataka's educational institutions, private schools in Arunachal Pradesh have decided to let students wear traditional attires.

In the 2022-23 academic session, students – cutting across tribes and communities – will go to their educational institutes wearing traditional outfits every Monday.

The decision was taken by the Arunachal Pradesh Private Schools and Children Welfare Association at a meeting where representatives of more than 180 schools were present.

“There are more than 100 tribes and sub-tribes in Arunachal. We have decided that the students, including non-tribals, will go to school wearing their traditional dress every Monday. It will be mandatory for all students,” the association vice-president Tarh Jhony told this newspaper on Friday.

“The students will have the freedom to wear their traditional dress, irrespective of communities. If somebody is a Nyishi, s/he will wear Nyishi dress. The Galos will wear their traditional dress. Similarly, the non-tribals will have the freedom to wear their traditional dress,” Jhony explained.

He said the Nyishi Students’ Union had earlier raised this issue before the state government and a section of the parents also wanted this to be implemented.

“Most parents suggested that the students wear their traditional dress once a week. This decision will contribute to the promotion of local culture and tradition,” Jhony said.

He said the association would take action against any school found not abiding by the resolution.

The association resolved the students would wear only the traditional dress on the given day. They will not wear the traditional ornaments or carry a customary machete. The association felt the introduction of traditional dress would support the local weavers.

Jhony said no religion should be reflected in the uniform of educational institutes which have students from across communities.

