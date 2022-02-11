Bengal rail mishap: Panel points out major lapse on part of railways

Pronab Mandal By

Express News Service

KOLKATA: The Commission of Railway Safety in its report pointed out major negligence in maintenance on the part of railways triggered the derailment of Bikaner—Guwahati Express on January 13 in north Bengal claiming nine lives. The report made it clear that the locomotive of the train did not undergo trip inspection on the prescribed schedule.

"The locomotive was running continuously about for 18,000 km before the derailment. As per the prescribed inspection schedule, the locomotive should have undergone trip inspection at every 4,500 km," said a railway official quoting the report.

An investigation after the derailment revealed dislocation of a traction motor, which generates power to the wheels of the locomotive, led to the incident.

"During the inquiry of the accident it has come to notice that Loco no 22375 WAP-4 has undergone last trip inspection on 06.12.2021 and it was since then running continuously and logged about 18,000 km before eventual derailment of the loco attended with fallen traction motor-2 on 13.01.2022 while working train no 15633 UP. As per prescribed inspection schedule, WAP-4 locomotive shall undergo trip inspection at every 4,500 km which was not ensured," said the report of the commission.

Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, who visited the derailment site, had said a mechanical glitch in the locomotive might have triggered the incident.

Trip inspection is an important safety protocol in which the underwear of the locomotive is inspected by trained railway officials to ensure safety and it is expected that railways have institutionalised systems to monitor and ensure that it is done in time, the report says.

The report also mentioned that two railway stations, Agra Fort (AF) and New Cooch Behar (NCB), were allotted to undergo trip inspection but both the stations have no facility for such examination.

"From the documents presented during inquiry it came to light that in one of the loco links issued by Samastipur Division, electric locos have been allotted to undergo trip inspection at NCB and AF, both these locations have no facility for trip examinations. How such ghost examination can take place is a matter of investigation," the report pointed out.