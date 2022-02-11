STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CBI registers seven fresh FIRs over defamatory remarks against SC, Andhra Pradesh HC judges

RC Joshi had said the CBI had gotten the objectionable posts removed from social media, public domains and various others places on the internet.

Published: 11th February 2022

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The CBI has registered seven more FIRs in connection with alleged derogatory comments against the Supreme Court and Andhra Pradesh High Court judges on social media, officials said Thursday.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has booked Pradeep Kumar Reddy Chanda, Manvitha, Ramanjaneya Reddy, Arjun Ganji, Bathila Ashok Reddy, Anand Sonti and Maruti Reddy in separate FIRs for their alleged comments against the judges over some of their judgments, the officials said.

On November 11 last year, the agency had registered a case against 16 accused and took over 12 FIRs from CID, Andhra Pradesh, on the orders of the Andhra Pradesh High Court.

The CBI has also filed several charge sheets in the matter.

"It was alleged that the key personnel occupying posts of prominence in Andhra Pradesh, by intentionally targeting the judiciary, made derogatory posts on social media platform against judges and judiciary following some court verdicts delivered by the hudges of High Court of Andhra Pradesh," CBI spokesperson RC Joshi had then said.

He had said the CBI had gotten the objectionable posts removed from social media, public domains and various others places on the internet.

