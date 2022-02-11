Congress will 'expose' BJP-JJP government in upcoming budget session: Ex-Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Former Haryana chief minister and leader of opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday said the Congress will “expose” the BJP-JJP government by raising several issues like unemployment, farmers' plight and rising debt in the upcoming budget session of the state assembly.

The budget session will begin on March 2.

Hooda alleged that the burden of debt and corruption on people is increasing continuously due to the policies of the coalition government.

"Haryana is facing the highest rate of unemployment, rising poverty, inequality, backbreaking inflation, deteriorating law and order, huge debt, economic slowdown, poor health facilities, falling education level, widespread corruption and also challenges like pollution," he alleged in a statement here.

"This government has buried the state under a debt of Rs 2.5 lakh crore," he said as he targeted the Manohar Lal Khattar-led government over several other issues.

"Every section of the state is feeling cheated," he said.

Hooda said farmers of the state are facing the brunt of bad weather as well as government policies.

"Farmers are facing water logging and crops are getting damaged due to continuous unseasonal rains, but the government has neither compensated the farmers for the loss caused in the Kharif season nor got the full 'girdawari' done for the damage caused in the Rabi season," he said.

"Farmers faced ruin for two consecutive seasons due to water logging in large areas, but the government did not take any cognisance of the problems of the farmers," he stated.

The former chief minister said 46,500 posts in the education department and about 10,000 jobs in the health department are vacant which reflect the condition of the government departments.

"Haryana is now lagging behind neighbouring states of Punjab and Himachal Pradesh in terms of health services. A total of 52,000 Anganwadi workers have been on strike since the last two months, but the government is not ready to give them the benefits of the announcements made by the chief minister and Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said.

Hooda also expressed concern over the dilapidated condition of roads across the state.