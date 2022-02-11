STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Did BJP ever question Rahul Gandhi's parentage: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Himanta Biswa Sarma attacked Rahul Gandhi for demanding proof of the September 2016 surgical strike and questioning the efficacy of the anti-COVID-19 vaccines.

Published: 11th February 2022 10:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2022 10:50 PM   |  A+A-

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

DEHRADUN: Political slander appeared to hit a new low here on Friday when Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, asking him whether the BJP ever told him to prove that he was Rajiv Gandhi's son.

Sarma attacked Gandhi for demanding proof of the September 2016 surgical strike and questioning the efficacy of the anti-Covid-19 vaccines.

Accusing the Congress of doing negative politics, Sarma, at a press conference here, said the party demands proof of the efficacy of the vaccines and the surgical strikes questioning the valour of brave soldiers.

"Did we ever demand proof from Rahul Gandhi of being Rajiv Gandhi's son?" Sarma who is here to campaign for BJP candidates for the February 14 assembly asked reporters.

Charging the Congress with giving behind closed doors assurances for establishing a Muslim University in Uttarakhand, he said it seems Jinnah's soul has entered the party.

"It is speaking the same language as Jinnah," he said.

"The Congress sometimes talks about establishing a Muslim University and sometimes a Madarsa. It should talk about education to all. The BJP would never allow its politics of appeasement to succeed," he said.

Sarma said while campaigning for party candidates in Uttarakhand he saw a clear wave in favour of Modi-Dhami.

People have made up their minds to give their blessings once again to BJP, he added.

Taking a dig at Congress campaign head Harish Rawat for drawing a comparison between him and the "Mahabharata" character Bhishma during an interview, the BJP leader said Rawat can see his defeat as he knows he is on the side of the Kauravas in this "Mahabharata".

