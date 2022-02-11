STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Former MP Ajay Chautala released from Tihar jail after completing 10 years' sentence

The Tihar jail officials said Ajay Chautala's sentence has been completed and he was released formally on Thursday.

Published: 11th February 2022 12:46 AM

Tihar Jail

Tihar Jail (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Former MP Ajay Chautala was on Thursday released from Tihar jail here after completing his 10 years' sentence in connection with a teachers' recruitment scam in Haryana, officials said.

"Chautala was admitted in Tihar Jail on January 16, 2013 for a conviction term of 10 years in a CBI case. During his incarceration, he earned a total remission of 2 years, 7 months and 24 days.

"He was out on emergency parole since May 14, 2021. He reported to Tihar Jail on Thursday and deposited his fine amount, following which he was formally released," a senior jail official said.

Former Haryana chief minister O P Chautala, his elder son Ajay Chautala, and 53 others, including IAS officer Sanjiv Kumar, were convicted and sentenced in the case of illegal recruitment of 3,206 junior basic teachers in 2000.

They all were sentenced to varying jail terms in the case by a special CBI court in January 2013.

O P Chautala was freed from Tihar jail last year.

