STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Goa polls: BJP true to its ideals, other parties family-run, says JP Nadda

Addressing a rally in Priol in poll-bound Goa, JP Nadda said the BJP was also a party that took its governance report card to the people.

Published: 11th February 2022 11:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2022 11:29 PM   |  A+A-

BJP national president JP Nadda

BJP national president JP Nadda (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PANAJI: BJP president JP Nadda on Friday said his party was the only one which was faithful to its ideals and believed in "collectiveness", whereas opposition parties were family-run outfits.

Addressing a rally in Priol in poll-bound Goa, Nadda said the BJP was also a party that took its governance report card to the people.

"BJP is the only party which is faithful to its ideas and believes in collectiveness. Except BJP, all parties have become family-run parties," he said.

The PDP and National Conference in Jammu-Kashmir, the Akali Dal in Punjab, the Shiv Sena and NCP in Maharashtra, the YSR Congress in Andhra Pradesh, the TRS in Telangana, the TMC in West Bengal, the RLD and Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh are family-run outfits, Nadda asserted.

"While the BJP takes everyone together, other parties pit brother against brother, promote enmity between castes and religion and indulge in politics of appeasement. Other parties look for profit in the name of service (sewa ke naam pe mewa). Their purpose is to run their families," he claimed.

Taking a swipe at the Congress, its main competitor in Goa, the BJP chief said, "The Indian National Congress is not an Indian party anymore, nor is it national. Now it has become a bhai-behen party. The BJP runs on ideas."

He told the people of the state it was necessary to get a "double engine government", a reference to BJP governments in the states and Centre, in order to make a "golden Goa' as envisaged by late Manohar Parrikar.

He said, under the BJP, Goa now has an IIT as well as NIT where 40 per cent seats are reserved for local students.

Assembly polls will be held in Goa on February 14 and results will be declared on March 10.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
JP Nadda BJP Goa Goa Polls Goa Elections Goa Polls 2022 Goa Elections 2022 Goa Assembly Polls Goa Assembly Elections
India Matters
Supreme Court. (File photo)
Hijab row: SC says will protect citizens' rights, take up plea at right time
AISA activists taken away by police during a protest over the hijab controversy at Karnataka Bhawan. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
Karnataka hijab row sparks protests in Shaheen Bagh
K Aswini, AIADMK candidate, during campaign at Kannagi Nagar | Express
Doctor, engineers enter fray in Chennai civic polls
R Karthik, Block Educational Officer of Ooty. (File photo)
Ooty BEO helps students do well in NMMS exam, gets national award

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp