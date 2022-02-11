STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

IAF airlifts 104 stranded passengers between Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh

The Indian Air Force on Friday airlifted 104 stranded passengers between the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, officials said.

Published: 11th February 2022 11:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2022 11:13 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Air Force

Indian Air Force

By PTI

JAMMU: The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Friday airlifted 104 stranded passengers between the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, officials said.

An AN-32 aircraft of the IAF also airlifted two passengers from Kargil to Chandigarh, they said.

As many as 76 passengers were airlifted from Jammu to Kargil and 28 from Kargil to Jammu.

The next flight is scheduled on February 14 between Kargil and Srinagar.

The IAF operates C-17, C-130 and AN-32 aircraft regularly to airlift stranded passengers between Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh in view of the closure of the 434-km Srinagar-Leh national highway owing to heavy snowfall in January.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IAF Indian Air Force Ladakh Jammu And Kashmir
India Matters
Supreme Court. (File photo)
Hijab row: SC says will protect citizens' rights, take up plea at right time
AISA activists taken away by police during a protest over the hijab controversy at Karnataka Bhawan. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
Karnataka hijab row sparks protests in Shaheen Bagh
K Aswini, AIADMK candidate, during campaign at Kannagi Nagar | Express
Doctor, engineers enter fray in Chennai civic polls
R Karthik, Block Educational Officer of Ooty. (File photo)
Ooty BEO helps students do well in NMMS exam, gets national award

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp