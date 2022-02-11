India to open embassies in Estonia, Paraguay and Dominican Republic

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India is going to open embassies in Estonia, Paraguay, and the Dominican Republic.

The Union Cabinet had approved the opening of these missions last year and will the pandemic entering into the endemic stage, this will gain ground.

“The objective of our foreign policy is to build a conducive environment for India’s growth and development through partnerships with friendly countries,’’ said Minister of State for External Affairs, V Muraleedharan in Parliament.

At present, there are 202 missions and posts across the world which serve as conduits of our relations with partner countries.

“The decision to open these three new Indian Missions is a forward-looking step to expand our footprint in various regions and broaden international support for our interests,’’ Muraleedharan added.

Enhancement of India’s diplomatic presence will, inter-alia, also provide market access for Indian companies and bolster Indian exports of goods and services.