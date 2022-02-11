STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Lalu’s successor to be elected on October 11 in Delhi

After a meeting of the national working committee, Siddiqui said the president will be elected at an open session.

Published: 11th February 2022 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2022 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

RJD chief Lalu Prasad with elder son Tej Pratap after a meeting in Patna | Pti

By Ramashankar
Express News Service

PATNA:  The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) will elect a new president at its national convention of the working committee in New Delhi on October 11, said Abdul Bari Siddiqui, a senior leader of the party.

After a meeting of the national working committee, Siddiqui said the president will be elected at an open session. With this announcement, speculations about party supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav’s younger son Tejashwi taking over as president have been put to rest. Lalu will continue to be the national president till then. 

Siddiqui revealed the new working committee and the state chiefs would be announced after the election of the national president. Former chief minister Rabri Devi skipped the meeting. What surprised the participants at Thursday’s meeting was that Lalu’s elder son Tej Pratap left the venue when his younger brother Tejashwi was addressing the functionaries.

Relationship between the brothers has turned sour of late. Tej Pratap was the first to contradict rumours that Tejashwi had been elected national president. Earlier, Lalu took a swipe at Narendra Modi, saying that he had not seen such a Prime Minister. The former Bihar chief minister claimed BJP would be routed in the  Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh. “The UP election is significant. It will play a decisive role in national politics,” he added. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RJD Lalu Abdul Bari Siddiqui Lalu Prasad Yadav
India Matters
Supreme Court. (File photo)
Hijab row: SC says will protect citizens' rights, take up plea at right time
AISA activists taken away by police during a protest over the hijab controversy at Karnataka Bhawan. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
Karnataka hijab row sparks protests in Shaheen Bagh
K Aswini, AIADMK candidate, during campaign at Kannagi Nagar | Express
Doctor, engineers enter fray in Chennai civic polls
R Karthik, Block Educational Officer of Ooty. (File photo)
Ooty BEO helps students do well in NMMS exam, gets national award

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp