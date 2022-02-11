Manipur party alleges threat to candidates by militants

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The National People’s Party (NPP) has petitioned the Election Commission seeking adequate security cover for its Manipur poll candidates, alleging that they were being intimidated by some militant outfits.

The party alleged militant outfits such as two factions of Kuki National Front, United Kuki Liberation Front (UKLF), Kuki National Army (KNA) and Hmar People’s Convention-Democracy (HPC-D) had come out openly to support the candidates of ruling BJP and its alliance partner Naga People’s Front.

These outfits has signed separate ‘suspension of operation’ agreements with the government. In Tipaimukh seat, the NPP alleged the HPC-D militants were moving around with arms, intimidating voters and village chiefs to vote for the BJP candidate.

It said one of its candidates had failed to file his nomination after being threatened by militants that if he ventured out, he would be shot dead. “Out of fear, he stopped going out and failed to file his nomination,” an NPP leader said.

Stating that the EC has been apprised of all the incidents, the party alleged attempts to jeopardise the conduct of free and fair election. The NPP is contesting in 41 of the state’s 60 seats.