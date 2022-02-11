STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Meghalaya: Congress MLAs who joined BJP-backed alliance stare at suspension, saffron camp seeks clarity from CM

Meghalaya Congress chief Vincent H Pala said the MLAs will also be served a show-cause notice for their conduct.

Published: 11th February 2022 11:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2022 11:40 PM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag, Congress Flag

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SHILLONG: Days after all five Congress MLAs in Meghalaya joined the BJP-backed ruling alliance, the fuming grand old party threatened to suspend the legislators, even as a bemused saffron camp said it will seek clarification on the matter from Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma.

Meghalaya Congress chief Vincent H Pala said the MLAs will also be served a show-cause notice for their conduct.

"I can tell you that the party high command is not in favour of the MLAs joining the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA). The matter is being discussed. I think they will be suspended. An explanation will also be sought as to why they should not be expelled for their action," Pala told PTI.

Meanwhile, BJP Meghalaya in-charge Chuba Ao said it will send a formal letter to Sangma for clarity over last week's development, which brought the two arch foes together in a ruling coalition.

"Congress Mukt Bharat' exercise (India free of the Congress) is already taking place, and ‘Congress Mukt Meghalaya' is also in process," Ao said.

"As a coalition partner of the MDA, we were not informed of the development. Today, we have taken a decision that we will write a letter to the chief minister, seeking clarification on the Congress MLAs joining the ruling alliance," BJP state chief Ernest Mawrie told PTI.

Aao said although the BJP has only two MLAs in the House, it expects that information about those joining the alliance and exiting ought to be made known.

"We are confused," he added.

Asked if the BJP is happy with the development, Mawrie said, "We are not supporting the Congress, it is the Congress, which is supporting us. That is their weak point."

In a jolt to the Congress, which ruled the state for many years and was a formidable opposition with 17 MLAs, 12 of its lawmakers, including the redoubtable former chief minister Mukul Sangma, defected to the Trinamool Congress in November last year.

The five remaining members of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) joined the ruling alliance on February 8, in a reflection of the party's diminishing influence in the state.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Meghalaya Meghalaya Congress BJP Meghalaya BJP
India Matters
Supreme Court. (File photo)
Hijab row: SC says will protect citizens' rights, take up plea at right time
AISA activists taken away by police during a protest over the hijab controversy at Karnataka Bhawan. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
Karnataka hijab row sparks protests in Shaheen Bagh
K Aswini, AIADMK candidate, during campaign at Kannagi Nagar | Express
Doctor, engineers enter fray in Chennai civic polls
R Karthik, Block Educational Officer of Ooty. (File photo)
Ooty BEO helps students do well in NMMS exam, gets national award

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp