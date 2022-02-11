‘Munna Bhai MBBS’ moment: Assam tea seller clearing NEET, securing AIIMS seat turns out to be fake

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: After Assam tea seller Rahul Kumar Das had secured a berth in AIIMS, Delhi, by cracking NEET in his first attempt recently, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said his government would take care of his educational expenses while a minister visited his house and felicitated him.

However, it has now emerged that the 24-year-old from Bajali district had doctored his admit card. The district police refused to comment about it stating no complaint was received.

A group of students from the state, who had appeared for NEET, first suspected Rahul’s claims. Following scrutiny by multiple sources, it came to light that he had used the records of a student from Haryana.

His admit card reflected his Roll No for NEET as 2303001114. However, during verification, it emerged that it was that of a candidate from Haryana who was ranked AIR 11656.

Rahul lost his father a few years ago and his mother ran a tea-pan shop to eke out a living. When news broke that he faked his results, the landowner allegedly asked his mother to vacate the place. Rahul, his mother, and his younger brother are now allegedly absconding.

A final year MBBS student in Assam said many of his junior medicos from different colleges had tagged him in social media posts doubting Rahul’s success.

Soon, they created a WhatsApp group and began research. Two days ago, they managed to get hold of Rahul’s mark sheet. It cleared all doubts.

“This idiotic behaviour must be investigated and the person must be dealt with strongly,” the final year MBBS student insisted, adding, “If it leads to some psychiatric disturbances, being responsible for the same, we are ready to bear his treatment (cost) ourselves.”