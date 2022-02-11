NIT-Meghalaya director receives KIIT’s award for excellence

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: National Institute of Technology, Meghalaya (NIT-Meghalaya) Director Prof Bibhuti Bhusan Biswal has been conferred with an “Educational Leadership Award” by the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT).

It was given to him in recognition of his experience in the field of teaching and research at various levels, his extensive outreach activities as a leader, and his roles in the field of educational administration and leadership.

Prof. Biswal had received the honour at the KIIT’s World Leadership Convention on “World is One” held recently.

Earlier, he was awarded “Bharat Shiksha Gaurav Puraskar” by the KTK Outstanding Achievers and Education Foundation for his outstanding performances and contributions in the field of education.

Prof Biswal said he was happy to have received the award.

“We at NIT-Meghalaya have been working sincerely to build a top-class institute and make it a destination for the best of students. It is really fulfilling to be awarded. In a way, the NIT-Meghalaya has been awarded. I attribute this to the help and cooperation of my colleagues,” Prof Biswal said.

Despite being nascent, the NIT-Meghalaya under him has consistently improved on its performance. Ranked 100th in the engineering category in 2017, it secured the 59th position among around 5,000 engineering institutes of the country last year.