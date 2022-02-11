STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Previous governments in Uttar Pradesh were casteists, PM Modi worked for welfare of all: Amit Shah

At an election meeting in Aonla of Bareilly district, Shah said that as BJP president in 2017 he had promised his party would end "gundaa raj' in Uttar Pradesh.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo| ANI)

By PTI

BAREILLY: Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah on Friday termed the governments formed before the BJP came to power in Uttar Pradesh as "casteist" and claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi worked for the welfare of all castes.

At an election meeting in Aonla of Bareilly district, Shah said that as BJP president in 2017 he had promised his party would end "gundaa raj' in Uttar Pradesh. The Yogi Adityanath government has kept the promise, he claimed. "Mafias are not visible in Uttar Pradesh. Azam Khan, Atiq Ahmed and Mukhtar Ansari are in jail," he said.

Training his guns at the opposition parties, Shah said, "The previous governments of Uttar Pradesh were casteists. When the SP (Samajwadi Party) came (to power), work was done for one caste. When the BSP (Bahujan Samaj Party) was in power, then work was done for the other caste. Modi Ji did development for all and worked for all castes with the 'sabka saath, sabka vishvaas' (mantra)."

"When the SP or BSP was in power mafia was ruling the roost in the state. Narendra Modi Ji and Yogi Ji have sent them to jail," he added.

