‘Provide 3-point seat belts for front-facing passengers’

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a bid to step up the security of car passengers, the central government has made it mandatory for automakers to provide three-point seat belts for all front-facing passengers in a car. The norm will also include seat belts for the middle seat in the rear row of a car.

Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said he had signed a file yesterday to make it mandatory for automakers to provide three-point seat belts for all the front facing passengers in a car. “At present, only the front seats and two rear seats in most cars produced in the country have three-point seat belts,” he said.

However, the centre or middle rear seat in these cars comes equipped with only a two-point or lap seat belt, similar to the ones provided in aircraft seats. Gadkari has been actively talking of reducing accidents and saving lives as his focus area.