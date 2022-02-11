‘Provide 3-point seat belts for front-facing passengers’
In a bid to step up the security of car passengers, the central government has made it mandatory for automakers to provide three-point seat belts for all front-facing passengers in a car.
Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said he had signed a file yesterday to make it mandatory for automakers to provide three-point seat belts for all the front facing passengers in a car. “At present, only the front seats and two rear seats in most cars produced in the country have three-point seat belts,” he said.
However, the centre or middle rear seat in these cars comes equipped with only a two-point or lap seat belt, similar to the ones provided in aircraft seats. Gadkari has been actively talking of reducing accidents and saving lives as his focus area.