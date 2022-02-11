STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
South Eastern Railway becomes fully electrified zone as work on Rupsa-Bangriposi section completed

The Kolkata-headquartered SER is the second railway zone in the country after West Central to fully electrify its route.

Published: 11th February 2022 04:32 PM

Indian Railways

Indian Railways (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: South Eastern Railway (SER) has achieved 100 per cent route electrification with the completion of work in Rupsa-Bangriposi section of the Kharagpur division, an official said here on Friday. The Kolkata-headquartered SER is the second railway zone in the country after West Central to fully electrify its route, its spokesperson KS Anand said.

The 89-km Rupsa-Bangriposi project was sanctioned in 2018-19 at a cost of Rs 94.89 crore, he said. "Electrification of the Rupsa-Bhanjpur section (55 km) was completed on March 30, 2021. Work on the remaining portion, between Bhanjpur and Bangriposi (34 km), was completed on February 9, 2022," Anand said.

Commissioner of Railway Safety, South Eastern circle, S Mitra, had on February 9 inspected the work undertaken in Bhanjpur-Bangriposi section, along with principal chief electrical engineer, SER, Ishaq Khan and divisional railway manager, Kharagpur, M Pradhan.

"The electrification work will reduce carbon footprint in the environment. This will also help facilitate seamless train operations," the spokesperson added.

