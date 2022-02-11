STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Students must wear prescribed uniform', says Madhya Pradesh minister on Hijab row

Madhya Pradesh Spiritual, Culture and Tourism Minister Usha Thakur said that educational institutions have their own discipline and students in these institutes must wear the set uniform.

Published: 11th February 2022 05:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2022 05:53 PM   |  A+A-

Madhya Pradesh Spiritual, Culture and Tourism Minister Usha Thakur

Madhya Pradesh Spiritual, Culture and Tourism Minister Usha Thakur (Photo| Facebook)

By PTI

INDORE: Amid protests in Karnataka over some colleges not allowing girls to wear the hijab in the campus, a Madhya Pradesh minister on Friday batted for uniforms in educational institutions. Madhya Pradesh Spiritual, Culture and Tourism Minister Usha Thakur was replying to a query on the hijab controversy while speaking to reporters here.

Without using the term hijab or alluding to the controversy, she said, "Educational institutions have their own discipline. Students in these institutes must wear the set uniform. Even the Constitution says so."

Incidentally, the MP government had to issue a statement that it had no plans to ban hijab in educational institutions after remarks by school education minister Inder Singh Parmar indicating support to the ban as well as enforcing a dress code caused controversy.

Parmar had later claimed his statements were presented in the wrong context.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Usha Thakur Madhya Pradesh Hijab Hijab row Karnataka hijab row School uniform
India Matters
Supreme Court. (File photo)
Hijab row: SC says will protect citizens' rights, take up plea at right time
AISA activists taken away by police during a protest over the hijab controversy at Karnataka Bhawan. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
Karnataka hijab row sparks protests in Shaheen Bagh
K Aswini, AIADMK candidate, during campaign at Kannagi Nagar | Express
Doctor, engineers enter fray in Chennai civic polls
R Karthik, Block Educational Officer of Ooty. (File photo)
Ooty BEO helps students do well in NMMS exam, gets national award

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp