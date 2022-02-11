STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'The Great Indian Travel' to support small, micro-businesses hit by COVID reaches Srinagar

The Great Indian Travel is scheduled to traverse over 15,000 kilometres, covering all states of the country.

The Great Indian Travel

By PTI

SRINAGAR: A couple from Maharashtra has arrived here as part of their 'The Great Indian Travel' -- a 101-day road trip across the country to support small and micro businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We have covered 25 states and two union territories so far and intend to cover the remaining four states and three union territories before March 11," Kaustav Ghosh, founder of The Great Indian Travel campaign told PTI on Friday.

Ghosh said the theme of the campaign is 'I Support Your Business'.

He said the aim of the campaign was to create awareness among people about the small and micro-businesses that have been hit hard by the pandemic.

"The response has been great and at many places, the people pledged to support the affected businesses," he said.

The Great Indian Travel is scheduled to traverse over 15,000 kilometres, covering all states of the country.

The campaign started on December 1 last and will culminate on March 11.

"We aim to empower people from all backgrounds and establish a network for them to promote and grow their businesses with the help of #ISupportYourBusiness. The cause of our campaign is to support small businesses and make their brands and efforts recognised. We are here to support and strengthen the local economy," Laxmi Sorts, Ghosh's wife, said.

"Our campaign's goal is to show such business owners' pathways like better marketing strategies, listing platforms, online media exposure, etc to uplift their business and provide a platform where they can explore various business opportunities," she added.

