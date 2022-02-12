45 trains with vistadome coaches now for passengers to experience scenic beauty of passing-through areas

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Vista dome is the latest rail coach designed and developed to enhance the viewing experiences of passengers during the journey with wide transparent windows panes and glass rooftop, 180 degrees rotatable seats, and pushback chairs.

The Railways has a target to introduce 90 Vistadome coaches by March 2022 to meet the growing occupancy of coaches with increasing footfalls of tourists.

Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in a written reply to a query in the Rajya Sabha on Friday said that 45 trains are currently being operated with Vistadome coaches under some zones.

“The routes for running trains using the Vistadome coaches in the composition of trains are selected on the basis of the natural scenic beauty of the areas through which the trains pass.

He said that the Kalka-Shimla Express under the Northern Railway, the Mailani-Bichia special train under the North Eastern Railway, the Yashwantpur-Mangalore express, the Yeswantpur-Karwar express and the Yaswantpur-Shivamogga express under the South Western Railway are being run with Vista dome coaches.

The Ahmedabad-Kavadiay express –both Up and Down, the Mhow-Patalpani Kalakund express and the Billimore-Waghai under the Western Railway, the Alipurduar-New Jalpaiguri express, the Guwahati-Badarpur express, the Naharlagun-Express and the Darjeeling-Himalayan railway under the North Frontier Railways, the Vishakhapatnam-Kirandul express under the East Coast Railways, the Mumbai-Pune express, the Mumbai-Madagaon express and the Decan Queen express under the Central Railway are currently run with the compositions of Vista dome coaches in Indian Railways.

