STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

After dodging Covid for two years, Kiribati hit by virus, India sends relief supplies

The country, which has a population of 119,000, is facing a challenge with the outbreak of the virus and India has stepped in to provide relief

Published: 12th February 2022 12:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2022 02:57 PM   |  A+A-

Kiribati

Kiribati islands (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Republic of Kiribati, an independent island nation in the Central Pacific Ocean, had managed to keep Covid at bay as it had closed its borders for two years. However, the moment they reopened and the first flight landed, it brought in the virus.

The country, which has a population of 119,000, is facing a challenge with the outbreak of the virus and India has stepped in to provide relief.

The Indian government has sent a consignment of medical supplies containing PPE kits, pulse oximeters, swabs with VTM, gloves and masks amongst other Covid 19 supplies.

Despite the logistical challenges, the supplies from India were despatched on a flight coordinated by the Australian government and landed today.

"The consignment of medical supplies to Kiribati affirms India’s commitment to provide Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) support as an early responder in the Pacific region. India remains committed to extend full support to Kiribati’s national efforts in mitigating the challenges arising from the pandemic," says a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs.

Only 33 per cent of Kiribati’s entire population is fully vaccinated, while 59 per cent have had at least one dose, according to the online scientific publication Our World in Data. And like many other Pacific nations, Kiribati offers only basic health services.

“Generally speaking, it’s (Covid) inevitable. It will get to every corner of the world,” said Helen Petousis-Harris, a vaccine expert at the University of Auckland in New Zealand. “It’s a matter of buying enough time to prepare and getting as many people vaccinated as possible.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ministry of External Affairs COVID19 Coronavirus Kiribati Kiribati supplies
India Matters
As many as six students of Class 6 offered Namaz in school premises on Friday.
Amidst hijab row, video of students offering namaz goes viral
(Express Illustration)
Charak Shapath to replace Hippocratic Oath for doctors? Medical body considering proposal
Royson Joseph, owner of Royal Travels, stands next to his buses parked at Manapatiparambu in Kochi | Albin Mathew
Tourist buses for sale in Kerala for just Rs 45 per kg
Screengrab of the video (Photo | Twitter/@Anurag_Dwary)
WATCH  | Man jumps under moving train to rescue woman fallen on tracks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp