After dodging Covid for two years, Kiribati hit by virus, India sends relief supplies

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Republic of Kiribati, an independent island nation in the Central Pacific Ocean, had managed to keep Covid at bay as it had closed its borders for two years. However, the moment they reopened and the first flight landed, it brought in the virus.

The country, which has a population of 119,000, is facing a challenge with the outbreak of the virus and India has stepped in to provide relief.

The Indian government has sent a consignment of medical supplies containing PPE kits, pulse oximeters, swabs with VTM, gloves and masks amongst other Covid 19 supplies.

Despite the logistical challenges, the supplies from India were despatched on a flight coordinated by the Australian government and landed today.

"The consignment of medical supplies to Kiribati affirms India’s commitment to provide Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) support as an early responder in the Pacific region. India remains committed to extend full support to Kiribati’s national efforts in mitigating the challenges arising from the pandemic," says a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs.

Only 33 per cent of Kiribati’s entire population is fully vaccinated, while 59 per cent have had at least one dose, according to the online scientific publication Our World in Data. And like many other Pacific nations, Kiribati offers only basic health services.

“Generally speaking, it’s (Covid) inevitable. It will get to every corner of the world,” said Helen Petousis-Harris, a vaccine expert at the University of Auckland in New Zealand. “It’s a matter of buying enough time to prepare and getting as many people vaccinated as possible.”