BJP releases manifesto for Punjab polls, promises 75 per cent reservation to state youth in government jobs

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: The BJP-led NDA on Saturday released its manifesto for the February 20 Punjab polls, promising a slew of sops including 75 percent reservation in government jobs and 50 percent reservation in private jobs for the state's youth.

It also promised an unemployment allowance, 35 percent reservation for women in government jobs and massive infrastructure development to revive the state's economy if it forms the government in Punjab.

As per the manifesto, a dope test will be made mandatory before the filing of nomination forms for the elections.

An unemployment allowance of Rs 4,000 per month for all graduates for two years after completion of their degrees will be provided, it said.

The manifesto promised 35 percent reservation for women in all government jobs including contractual jobs.

Fast-track courts will be established to deal with any kind of violence, harassment and oppression against women, it said.

A special act will be formed to deal with the cases of NRI abandoned brides, it further said.

The BJP is contesting the elections in alliance with former chief minister Amarinder Singh-led Punjab Lok Congress and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa's SAD (Sanyukt).

The ‘Sankalp' document or the manifesto was released in Jalandhar in the presence of Union ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and Som Prakash, BJP leaders Dushyant Gautam and Tarun Chugh and Amarinder Singh's son Raninder Singh, among others.

While the BJP-led alliance had earlier released an 11-point 'Sankalp' (pledge or commitment) for the assembly polls, and later another document for the rural sector, which among other things had promised a complete loan waiver for farmers with less than five acres of landholdings.

In the fresh document, key promises from the earlier ones have been incorporated.

Among the main features of the latest manifesto include 75 percent reservation for the youth of Punjab in all government jobs and 50 percent reservation in all private jobs.

Speaking on the occasion, Puri said the manifesto is not just a vision document but carries concrete commitments.

He talked of a massive infrastructure development to revive Punjab's economy, with an infrastructure development fund of Rs one lakh crore to be spent over a period of five years.

The document also promised “zero tolerance to sacrilege” and said fast-track courts will be set up to decide such cases in a time-bound manner.

The manifesto is an elaborate and comprehensive document that spells out the roadmap for revival and development of Punjab's economy, addressing the issue of drugs and law and order, Puri said.

This is the most progressive and pragmatic manifesto which will be implemented from day one after the formation of the government, he said.

To check the cross-border infiltration and smuggling of weapons and drugs, the alliance promised strict drone and CCTV surveillance, construction of electric fences and outposts.