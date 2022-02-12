STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP's Nishikant Dubey, TMC's Sougata Roy in war of words in Lok Sabha over UP CM Yogi Adityanath's poll remarks

TMC's Sougata Roy countered, saying he was not taking any names and urged the Chair to let him continue.

Published: 12th February 2022 12:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2022 12:53 AM   |  A+A-

TMC MP Sougata Roy

TMC MP Sougata Roy (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: BJP MP Nishikant Dubey and the TMC's Sougata Roy on Friday got into a war of words in the Lok Sabha over Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's remarks that Uttar Pradesh can become Kashmir, Kerala or Bengal if the saffron party is not voted back to power.

As soon as Roy raised the matter in the House, Dubey interjected, objecting to reference to issues being raised based on comments made outside Parliament.

Roy countered, saying he was not taking any names and urged the Chair to let him continue.

"This is not correct. Things said in the papers cannot be discussed in the House," remarked Dubey.

MPs supporting Dubey said that the leader referred to by Roy is not a member of the House and questioned the relevance of the issue in Lok Sabha.

The Chair requested Roy not to take any names and while Roy did not mention anyone by name, Dubey objected to the reference to "Uttar Pradesh chief minister".

Roy then tried to put across his remarks differently.

"West Bengal, Kerala and Jammu and Kashmir are three important states of this country...Will the opposition be strangled like this here? Will the people of BJP do this only? You will allow it?" he asked.

Referring to Dubey, the Trinamool Congress MP said the Chair should "control this professional heckler".

"They have lost in Bengal and still he has no shame," said Roy.

Dubey was, however, unrelenting.

He claimed, "Bangladeshis have entered West Bengal. The condition of the state is very bad. Hindus cannot stay in Malda and Murshidabad."

"This house has witnessed a series of incidents by which the political things happening outside have been raised in the House. The question is if it is unconstitutional and against the rules. Then it will be looked into. You will get your chance," said N K Premachandran who was in the Chair.

The issue saw opposition MPs staging a walkout in Rajya Sabha earlier.

