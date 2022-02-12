STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BSF hands over man to Pakistani Rangers after he inadvertently crosses into India

A Pakistani man who inadvertently crossed the international border was on Saturday handed over to security personnel of that country by the BSF.

Published: 12th February 2022 09:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2022 09:38 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan Army, Pakistani Rangers

Pakistani Rangers (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: A Pakistani man who inadvertently crossed the international border was on Saturday handed over to security personnel of that country by the BSF.

The man, identified as Gumano, a resident of Undher in Tharparkar district of Sindh in Pakistan, had left his home after a quarrel with his kin, the BSF Gujarat Frontier said in a statement.

"He was handed over to the Pak Rangers as a goodwill gesture. He is epileptic and belongs to a poor family and has ten siblings. He inadvertently crossed the international border in the intervening night of February 9 and 10, and reached Kuda-Chapariya link road where he was apprehended by troops of 56 Bn BSF," it said.

The man was in a dehydrated state, and BSF troops provided him food and water, it said, adding that he was handed over after a series of flag meetings.

A similar handover of a Pakistan national was done on January 5 this year as well, BSF officials said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BSF Pakistan Rangers India
India Matters
IPL trophy (Photo | IPL Website)
IPL 2022 mega auction in numbers: How the ten franchises stack up after day one
Muslim girl students, who tried to enter a government pre-university college at Kundapur in Karnataka's Udupi district wearing hijabs, were denied entry to the premises. (Photo | PTI)
Hijab row: Udupi DC imposes Section 144 near high school premises
CMDA
Chennai builder faces prison term for violation of tribunal regulations
Parvati Bai Dahima and Anjali Chouhan are among the 10 who have made a fresh beginning | express
When self-respect comes riding e-rickshaws

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp